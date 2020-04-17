GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Down 11.9%

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)’s share price was down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.18, approximately 1,574,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,662,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

EAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrafTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The company had revenue of $414.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Anthony R. Taccone acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $36,520.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. CDAM UK Ltd grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 12.9% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 2,547,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 292,007 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth $12,781,000.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

