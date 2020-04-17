Helix Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Trading Up 8.2%

Helix Biopharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF)’s share price shot up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15, 600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 200% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helix Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.87 million, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of -0.25.

Helix Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Helix Biopharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBPCF)

Helix BioPharma Corp., an immune-oncology company, focuses on the development of cancer drugs in Canada. The company is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-squamous small cell lung cancer, as well as for colon, pancreas, and breast cancer; V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2; and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapeutic for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors.

