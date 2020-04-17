HM Capital Management LLC Has $360,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HM Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.3% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 37,284,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,935,922. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

