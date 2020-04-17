HM Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,933 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 54.5% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. HM Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $73,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $256.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,970,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,692. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

