Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,750,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,672. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.70. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.