Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. Hooker Furniture has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

HOFT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Hooker Furniture from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

