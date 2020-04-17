Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) traded down 11.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.68, 628,897 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,088,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 221.03% and a negative return on equity of 111.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ideanomics by 931.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 238,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ideanomics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 163,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ideanomics by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 74,827 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.