Insider Buying: Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) Major Shareholder Acquires 89,667 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 89,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $763,962.84. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,709 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,866.87.
  • On Tuesday, March 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,610 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $70,556.50.
  • On Thursday, March 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,723 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $77,925.07.
  • On Tuesday, March 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 571,782 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $5,832,176.40.
  • On Wednesday, February 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 387,065 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,040,958.60.

EHI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 90,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,336. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd (NYSE:EHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit