Insider Buying: Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) Major Shareholder Acquires 89,667 Shares of Stock

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 89,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $763,962.84. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,709 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,866.87.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,610 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $70,556.50.

On Thursday, March 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,723 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $77,925.07.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 571,782 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $5,832,176.40.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 387,065 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,040,958.60.

EHI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 90,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,336. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

