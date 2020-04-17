Insider Selling: Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CAO Sells 919 Shares of Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,733,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,161,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $169.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.
