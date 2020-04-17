Insider Selling: Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CAO Sells 919 Shares of Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,733,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,161,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $169.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.