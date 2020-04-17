Insider Selling: Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells 857 Shares of Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Michael A. Stankey sold 857 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $124,959.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $6.72 on Friday, reaching $149.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,987,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $226.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.99 and a 200 day moving average of $165.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Workday’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Workday from $262.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Workday from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

