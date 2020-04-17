Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Patten Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,847 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,358,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,889,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $259.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.28.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

