Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 5.0% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ThinkEquity started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

INTC traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,358,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,889,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

