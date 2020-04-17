iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock remained flat at $$50.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 19,082,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.83.

