iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,784,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,065,000 after acquiring an additional 43,985 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 113.6% in the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.22. 2,193,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,037. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.