iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Increased by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,226 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.1% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,955,000 after purchasing an additional 520,485 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,179,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,999,000 after purchasing an additional 298,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.32. 8,196,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,978,015. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

