iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Price Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Price Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136,372 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Price Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.74. 9,520,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,961,313. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

