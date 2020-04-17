iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 490,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,782 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,244,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,450,000 after buying an additional 109,390 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 789,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,378,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,520,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

