iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,173 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 10.7% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,458 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,422,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,934,000 after acquiring an additional 169,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,140,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,215,000 after acquiring an additional 864,036 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,892 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,689,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,204,000 after buying an additional 120,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,491,584 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.46. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.