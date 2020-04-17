iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3,775.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.4% of Price Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

USMV stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,491,584 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average of $63.46. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

