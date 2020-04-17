iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Reduced by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,079 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

EFA traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.74. 30,420,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,804,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

