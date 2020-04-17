iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Raised by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,310 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 6.1% of Price Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Price Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,593,000 after buying an additional 8,644,581 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,892,000 after acquiring an additional 126,926 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,608,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,094,000 after acquiring an additional 406,741 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $35.47. 37,169,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,917,258. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

