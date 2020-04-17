iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,054. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7935 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

