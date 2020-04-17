iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 81,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $526,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,416,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,541,355. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

