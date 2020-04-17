iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 344,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.90 on Friday, reaching $70.34. 1,114,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5894 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.