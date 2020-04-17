iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

IGSB stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $53.72. 2,528,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,254. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41.

