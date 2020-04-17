iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Cut by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 49.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,650 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,377,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,142,288,000 after buying an additional 171,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,208,000 after acquiring an additional 117,808 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,001,000 after acquiring an additional 239,540 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,012,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,571,000 after acquiring an additional 80,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,774,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,841,000 after acquiring an additional 94,522 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $121.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,657. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $123.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

