J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Trading Down 27.3%

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)’s share price dropped 27.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.23, approximately 46,827,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 429% from the average daily volume of 8,848,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J C Penney in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The department store operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 681.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,249 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in J C Penney in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in J C Penney by 713.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,768 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 45,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

J C Penney Company Profile (NYSE:JCP)

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

