Jag Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,739 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,408,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 22.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of American Express by 82.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.35. 7,480,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,356,325. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.27.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

