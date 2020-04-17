Jag Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,985 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after buying an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,818,000 after buying an additional 138,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after buying an additional 130,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 89,027 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK traded up $15.92 on Thursday, reaching $458.99. 762,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,913. The firm has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $433.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by ($0.33). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.18.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,105 shares of company stock worth $59,473,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

