Jag Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.6% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.25. 23,427,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,744,878. The firm has a market cap of $502.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, March 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.95.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

