Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 519 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHW traded down $7.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $485.03. The company had a trading volume of 742,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $599.95. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $482.24 and its 200-day moving average is $551.23.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.33.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

