James Hambro & Partners Buys 6,603 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 4.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,143,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,045,724. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

