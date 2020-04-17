James Hambro & Partners Has $25.69 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 101.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747,333 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,686 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 5.0% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $25,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 543,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,620,000 after buying an additional 1,039,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 3.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 97,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.83. 20,965,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,153,627. The firm has a market cap of $175.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

