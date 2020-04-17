James Hambro & Partners Sells 123,951 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

James Hambro & Partners lessened its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 123,951 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for approximately 2.3% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in United Technologies were worth $11,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

UTX traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.33. 16,593,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.