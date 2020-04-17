Johns Lyng Group (ASX:JLG) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Johns Lyng Group Ltd (ASX:JLG) were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$2.44 ($1.73) and last traded at A$2.37 ($1.68), approximately 150,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 583,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.32 ($1.65).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$2.50 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $546.73 million and a P/E ratio of 40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Johns Lyng Group Company Profile (ASX:JLG)

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia. The company operates through Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, and Commercial Construction and Other segments. The Insurance Building And Restoration Services segment provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, and hazardous waste removal services.

