Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-7.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.2-82.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.54 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.50-7.90 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.67 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.89. The company has a market cap of $389.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.33.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.