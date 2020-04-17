JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.92 EPS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

