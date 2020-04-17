JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PANDY traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 60,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,508. PANDORA A /S/S has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $13.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66.

About PANDORA A /S/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

