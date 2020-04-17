Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $99.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

