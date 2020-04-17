Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,190,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,711. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

