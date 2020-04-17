Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $502,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,030,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,867,000 after acquiring an additional 196,331 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 138,535 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.20. 1,174,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,846. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average is $98.00. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.9467 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

