Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 531 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,536 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $6.60 on Friday, hitting $186.10. 6,467,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,317,431. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.54. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

