Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its position in shares of Linde by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Linde by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,791,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.47.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.