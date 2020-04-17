Lincoln Capital Corp Acquires 5,057 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 61.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 47.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 77,543 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 39,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.91.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $16.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $298.43. 7,734,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871,654. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.40 and a 200 day moving average of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

