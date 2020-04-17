Lincoln Capital Corp Makes New $760,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,006 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,744,000 after purchasing an additional 188,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,639,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,537,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,239 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,670 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock remained flat at $$50.65 during trading on Thursday. 19,082,189 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

