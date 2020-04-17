Lincoln Capital LLC Acquires 432 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,238,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.87. 4,153,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,674. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.