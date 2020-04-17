Lincoln Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up about 2.2% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen cut Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,871,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $9.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $261.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.50 and its 200 day moving average is $254.04. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

