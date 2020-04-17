Lincoln Capital LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 292,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $161.71. 9,161,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,325,153. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

