Lincoln Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.27.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.81. 1,351,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,949. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

