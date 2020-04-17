Lincoln Capital LLC Purchases 3,570 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 5.9% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.69.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,875,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,813,724. The company has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average is $82.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

